JAMES E. GALLAGHER

JAMES E. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, James E. Of Walpole, passed peacefully on July 6th at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Carol (Lester) of 45 years. Devoted father of Shawn Gallagher and his wife Alison or Cromwell, CT, Elizabeth Reynolds and her husband Reed of Wrentham, Maura Gallagher or Foxborough and the late Matthew Gallagher. Cherished brother of the late Michael, Stephen, Eleanor Dowling and Mary Berry. Loving "Papa" of Megan, Justin, Luke, Madelyn and Liliana. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Friday morning at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude's Church, Norfolk, at 10AM. Visiting Hours, Thursday evening from 5-8 at the Funeral Home. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
