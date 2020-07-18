|
GALLANT, James E. "Jim" James E. Gallant, known as "Jim," 90, of West Roxbury, MA, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020, in Boston, MA in the company of his wife, Catherine M. Gallant, known as "Kay," and son, Jim Gallant, of Arlington, MA.
Born in Worcester, MA, Jim was the youngest of nine siblings, including Katherine, Francis, Marie, Ernest, Raymond, Kevin, Jean, and Bob, all of whom are deceased. He is survived by his beloved niece, Denise Cobb, of Centerville, MA, and nephew, Paul Smallcomb, of San Francisco, and grandnieces, Allison Friedman of Watertown, MA, and Margaret Cobb, of Boston, all who knew him as "Uncle Jimmy." To the many nieces and nephews Jim leaves behind on the Gallant side of the family, he was known affectionally as "Uncle Buddy."
Jim graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester (now located in Shrewsbury), and worked at his brother Ray's service station before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served proudly during the Korean Conflict. After the war, Jim moved to Boston, where he worked for decades as a fraud investigator for the Commonwealth of MA. It was there that Jim met his cherished wife, Kay, and they were married at Blessed Sacrament church in Jamaica Plain on June 16, 1962.
The family were active members of St. Angela's parish in Mattapan, MA, and then Holy Name parish, after moving to West Roxbury in 1978. Jim was a proud member of the American Legion and a fixture at the Parkway YMCA until this winter, when businesses where shuttered due to the coronavirus. Through church, the Y, and local coffee shops, Jim made many friends of all ages, who, along with his wonderful and supported neighbors, were dedicated to him to the end.
The wake will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, July 21, at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, also in West Roxbury. We ask all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. Lawler Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020