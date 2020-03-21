Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES E. GAVIN

GAVIN, James E. Lifelong resident of Cambridge. Passed peacefully at his home with family by his side on March 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late James H. Gavin and Marie (Chevarie). Loving father of Jimmy Gavin of Cambridge, and Lorrie Gould and her husband Brian of Londonderry, NH. Devoted 'Gramps' of Brianna, Eddie, Brian, Alexis, and Vanessa. Dear brother of Rose Marie Scioscia and Phyllis Leskowski, both of NH. He was survived by his close friends, who became his family; Kathleen, Analise, and the late Kevin. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Coronavirus, in an effort to keep everyone safe, a Private Burial will be held. Friends and family are invited to join us for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 01701. To leave a condolence, visit wwww.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
