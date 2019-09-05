|
GOOD, James E. Of Wakefield. September 4. Wife of Jane (Rudolph) Good. Father of Michael J. Good and wife Christine of Newburyport, Patrick J. Good and wife Marcia of North Reading, and Beth A. Connelly and husband Bill of Malden. Brother of John Good of Haverhill and Mary Starr of Wakefield. Grandfather of Michaela, Harrison, Cricket, Ryan & Kaitlyn. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-4pm. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019