Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. GOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. GOOD Obituary
GOOD, James E. Of Wakefield. September 4. Wife of Jane (Rudolph) Good. Father of Michael J. Good and wife Christine of Newburyport, Patrick J. Good and wife Marcia of North Reading, and Beth A. Connelly and husband Bill of Malden. Brother of John Good of Haverhill and Mary Starr of Wakefield. Grandfather of Michaela, Harrison, Cricket, Ryan & Kaitlyn. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-4pm. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now