Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
JAMES E. HEALEY Jr. Obituary
HEALEY, James E. Jr. Age 84, of Peabody, August 18. Retired Superintendent, Logan Airport mail facility; husband of the late Barbara M. (Fowler) Healey; father of Cherylee Murray and her husband William of Marblehead, Joanne LeBlanc and her husband Robert of Lynn, James E. Healey, III and his wife JoAnne of Tucson, AZ, and Sean Healey and his wife Kristine of Albany, NY and the late Barbara Buontempo; father-in-law of Dave Buontempo of Melbourne, FL; grandfather of Kara Healey, Justin Murray, Nicole Murray, Erin LeBlanc, Sadie Healey and the late Joe LeBlanc; great-grandfather of Rey, Ivan, Frank, Joshua, Sophia, Voeuncenzo, Vonchai, Giada, Aiden, Noah, Layla, Delilah, and Milo; brother of Alice Kassiotis of San Diego, CA, and Joann Karakaedos and her husband Robert and Peter Healey, all of Lynn; he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Friday, at 10AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
