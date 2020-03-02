|
JONES, James E. Jim Jones, A Man for All Reasons Of Framingham (Jamaica Plain, Roxbury), died on 2/29/2020 surrounded by his closest loved ones. Born August 18, 1951, Jim lived a colorful life and was a man of many talents. He was exceptionally strong and hardworking and loved reading, art and writing. He was a great cook and enjoyed throwing big parties. Jim was charming, funny and intelligent, making him a great conversationalist. He was a craftsman, capable of building just about anything. Underneath his tough exterior, Jim was protective, caring and generous. To those that knew him best he was a protector, mentor, father figure, benefactor, dad, brother, friend and an invincible force of a man. This world will be a little less interesting without him and he will be sorely missed by many. In addition to his longtime partner, Toney Hopkins, Jim is survived by his three children, Jim Jones and wife Christine Thompson of Saugus, Julie Jones and husband Mike Falzone of Revere and Jason Jones and wife Katie Jones of Rowley. Jim leaves behind many lifelong friends, including his ex-wife Sue Jones. He leaves behind his grandchildren Keara, Ryan, Sofia, Michael and Emma, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his mother Pauline Wallace (Jones, Ridlon), brothers Bobby Jones and Michael Jones and sister Jackie Hynds. He leaves behind nine other siblings and their families: Patricia Pappas (Ridlon), John Jones, Ricky Jones, Kathy Jones, Barbara Sanchez (Jones), Andy Wallace, Oscar Wallace, Mary Wallace and Lance Wallace. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020