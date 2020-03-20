|
|
MAHONEY, James E. Of Weymouth, age 81, entered into eternal life on March 17, 2020. Jim was a lifelong Weymouth native. Mr. Mahoney was a graduate of Weymouth High School and University of Pennsylvania and Suffolk Law School. His law practice was on State Street in Boston. Jim was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Mooney) Mahoney. Loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. Due to the current virus, Visiting Hours and Burial are private. A Funeral Mass will be announced in the future. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to help families impacted by Cystic Fibrosis, to The Cystic Dreams Fund, PO Box 5415, Gloucester, MA 01930. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2020