Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, James E. Of Weymouth, age 81, entered into eternal life on March 17, 2020. Jim was a lifelong Weymouth native. Mr. Mahoney was a graduate of Weymouth High School and University of Pennsylvania and Suffolk Law School. His law practice was on State Street in Boston. Jim was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Mooney) Mahoney. Loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. Due to the current virus, Visiting Hours and Burial are private. A Funeral Mass will be announced in the future. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to help families impacted by Cystic Fibrosis, to The Cystic Dreams Fund, PO Box 5415, Gloucester, MA 01930. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -