McCOBB, James E. Jr. Longtime Banker and Consultant Age 77, of West Newbury and formerly of Boxford, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. James was born to the late James E., Sr. and Louise S. (Sullivan) McCobb and raised in Dorchester and South Boston. James graduated from Christopher Columbus HS in the North End and from Bentley College in Waltham. Mr. McCobb was a Banker and Financial and Operations Consultant, employed in and around Boston. He was affiliated with numerous non-profit organizations, including Boys & Girls Club of Waltham and Fidelity House serving Merrimac Valley & Lawrence, MA. Jim was an Amateur Radio Operator since 1959, most recently with call sign K1LU. He was Treasurer for over 30 years of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) in Connecticut from 1980 - 2012. An active DXer and contester, Jim was active from Belize where he held the call sign V31JR. Along the way, James and his family resided in Boxford and West Newbury, MA. Jim played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in South Boston in the 1950's and during his spare time he enjoyed downhill skiing, ice skating and roller blading, playing softball and hockey. He loved coaching in his children's youth sport leagues in Boxford and was an Audiophile. He served his country proudly with the United States Air Force between 1962 and 1965. James is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemarie A. (Prato) McCobb, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage and had three wonderful children, Rosie McCobb of Brooklyn, NY, Jennifer L. Moakley and her husband Joseph Moakley of Newburyport, MA, and James "Kelly" McCobb and his wife Lauren Dresser of Brooklyn, NY. Very proud grandfather of Lea R. Quintiliani, Joseph P. Moakley, Sage Moakley of Seabrook, and James Arienzo McCobb of Brooklyn, NY. He was the eldest of five siblings: Janice Keefe, Louise Sobocinski, Gerard and Jeffrey McCobb. Visiting Hours: The McCobb Family will celebrate James life in a private Graveside Service at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Boxford with U.S. Air Force Honors. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for them. For those who wish, Jim may be remembered through donations to The Salisbury Boys and Girls Club, 18 Maple Street, Salisbury, MA 01952 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory of James with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN has been entrusted with James' care. Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020