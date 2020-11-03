McGOLDRICK, James E. Esq. Nov. 1st of Hingham, formerly of Jamaica Plain. Son of the late Francis Patrick & Rosealba Cecil (Duval) McGoldrick. Beloved husband of the late Margaret D. (Goss) McGoldrick. Loving father of Michael F. & wife Alycia of North Reading, Stephen J. & wife Eileen of Medway, Rosanne M. McGoldrick & husband Richard Spears of Franklin and Christine McGoldrick also of Franklin. Brother of the late Francis McGoldrick. Grandfather of Megan, Colleen, Samantha, Molly, Emma & Leah McGoldrick and great-grandfather of James McGoldrick.



James was a 40 year employee at Boston Edison and the President of Gold Circle Travel Services since 2000.



Funeral Services are Private per family request.



Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN.



617-522-2500.



Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store