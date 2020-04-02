Boston Globe Obituaries
MORTENSON, James E. Of Winchester, passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa (Scarpato) Mortenson. Loving father of Victoria, Isabella, and Juliette Mortenson of Winchester. Cherished son of Caroleanne (Baker) Mortenson of Winchester and the late David B. Mortenson. Dear brother of Audrey F. Clements of Londonderry, NH, John B. Mortenson of Pawtucket, RI, Elaine M. Currie of Danvers, Kathleen A. Walsh of Salem, MA, and Paul D. Mortenson of Bedford. Son-in-law of Mary and Roy Scarpato of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Paula Gilligan, Susan DeMichele, Donna Goldman, and Matthew Scarpato. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his work family at the "Lisa James Hair Salon" of Wellesley, which he owned and operated, with his wife Lisa, for 31 years. Jim enjoyed life and loved to have fun, he will be remembered and missed by so many whose lives he touched. At this time, all Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER, please visit www.lanefuneral.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Support for the Mortenson Family through Go Fund Me. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-mortenson-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Lane Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020
