Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PARENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. PARENT


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES E. PARENT Obituary
PARENT, James E. Age 71, of Oxford Township, PA, and formerly of Dover, MA, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home.

Born on Saturday, August 16, 1947 in Stoughton, MA, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Doris Burbridge Parent. James was a partner in the law firm of Parent and Godoff in Wellesley, MA.

Survivors include his loving wife 49 years, Diane Doukas Parent; his son, Edward "Ned" Parent and his wife, Jessica Turner Parent; two grandchildren; a brother, William Parent of Santa Clara, CA; two cousins, Ruth Fitzpatrick of Stoughton, MA and Kathy Gilroy of Hanover, MA; and a niece, Susan Edwards of Los Altos Hills, CA.

A private service will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now