PHILLIPS, James E. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Nov. 13. Beloved husband of Linda (Boggs). Loving and proud father of Theresa Goulet & her husband William of Stoneham and John of Salem. Son of the late John & Dorothy Phillips. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
and Melanoma Research Alliance, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701
