JAMES E. PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS, James E. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Nov. 13. Beloved husband of Linda (Boggs). Loving and proud father of Theresa Goulet & her husband William of Stoneham and John of Salem. Son of the late John & Dorothy Phillips. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the American Cancer Society and Melanoma Research Alliance, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 www.cancer.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral
09:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Haven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
