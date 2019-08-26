|
|
RUDOLPH, James E. Jr. Of Carver, formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on August 24th at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Donata (Malizia) Rudolph and father and father-in-law of Sheila and Ivan Correia and Kathleen and Robert Belbin. Devoted grandfather to James, Christopher, Gabrielle, Griffin, and Alister, and three granddogs. Jim served in the US Navy during WWII and was a 37-year employee of BostonGas.
Visiting Hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., CARVER. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Carver on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Waltham, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019