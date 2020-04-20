|
|
RYDER, James E. "Jim" Of Nashua, NH entered into eternal life on April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on May 30, 1933 in Pawtucket, RI, son of the late John Patrick and Virginia Loretta (Nadeau) Ryder. He was predeceased by his brothers, Austin, and Bernard Ryder. Jim was the Exec. Dir. of Rochester, NY Assn. for the Blind, 1965-71; Exec. Dir. of Pressley Ridge Sch., Pgh., PA, 1971-75; Exec. Dir. Mass. Assn. for the Blind, Brookline, MA, 1975-80; Treas., RZR Inc., MA, 1980-2015; Partner, Ryder, Zimmerman & Ryder, 1979-2016; Pres., RZR of NH Inc., 1985-2015; Pres., RZR Co/RZR Hardware, ME, 1987 to 2017. He received the Newell Perry Award, Natl. Fed. of the Blind, 1980 and served on the Mass. Bd. of Library Commrs., 1978-83. Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Rosaria (Pagano) Ryder, his children Patricia Ryder Waggoner and her husband Kevin, Steven James Ryder and his wife Lucy, Kathleen (Ryder) Cogswell and her husband Fred, Michael Ryder, Jeanne (Ryder) McBrien and her husband Mike, Cynthia Ryder, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, several grandnieces and nephews, and their beloved business partner of forty years, Ruth Zimmerman. Visiting Hours: A private Service will be held in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in HUDSON, NH, with interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, NH. To share an online message of condolence, and for a complete obituary, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James E. "Jim" RYDER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020