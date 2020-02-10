Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for JAMES SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. SCOTT

JAMES E. SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, James E. Age 72, of Boston, MA passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Seton (Wall) Scott, children Bridget Akinc (Akin) and Denis Scott (Melissa), and four grandchildren. Former Director of the Graduate Banking and Financial Law Program at Boston University, and Director of Morgan Stanley Bank, Jim held legal positions at the Federal Reserve Board, Security Pacific, Bank of America, Bankers Trust, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley. Jim served as the Chair of the Banking Law Committee of the American Bar Association. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's name to the St. Ignatius High School Sponsor-a-Student Program at www.ignatius.edu/give To share a memory of Jim, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
