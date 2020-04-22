Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
SHEA, James E. Of Quincy, passed away April 21st. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. "Peggy" (Joyce). Mother of Beverly Shea McDonald and her partner Lawrence White of Quincy, and Timothy J. Shea and his partner Janet Murdoch of Squantum. Brother of Ann Howley of Milton and the late Edward Shea and Mary Judd. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. James was in the printing industry for 49 years and worked in the Composing Room at the Boston Herald for 30 years before retiring and also worked for the Turf Club at Suffolk Downs. He was a lifetime member of the Savin Hill Yacht Club. Private Graveside Services at Cedar Grove Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, 780 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfredthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617)696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
