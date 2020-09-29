TAMAGINI, Attorney James Earl. Sr. Age 84, of Wakefield, Massachusetts returned to the Lord peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on September 26, 2020. James was born in Boston, MA on June 19th, 1936. He grew up in Wareham, MA and was known as "Mikey" by family, friends, and all who loved him on Cape Cod. He is the son of the late Bertha Tamagini and the nephew of the late Jim Tamagini known to many as "Tiny Jim", who was instrumental in James' upbringing and owned his family's famous restaurant in Buzzards Bay, Tiny Jim's. James worked there in his youth and was always proud to tell stories of how his Uncle Tiny was notorious for introducing pizza to Cape Cod and hosting many celebrities. James was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Dr. Patricia Capone Tamagini. He is survived by his adoring children James E. Tamagini, Jr., Lisa-Anne Tamagini, Lora Tamagini, and Patricia Tamagini-Dayhoff. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Kyera Tamagini, Anthony James Tamagini, Richard James Sanchez, and Michael Joseph Sanchez, as well as his in-laws: Richard Sanchez, Douglas Dayhoff, Lisa Reynolds, and his cousin Diana Sosnowski and Aunt Thelma Able. James was a graduate of Wareham High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from Stonehill College and his Juris Doctor from Suffolk Law School in Boston, MA. He was a distinguished attorney in the Boston area practicing general law with a specialty in real estate law. James practiced law for over fifty years, first at his own firm Tamagini and Bloomenthal with his law partner Nowell Bloomenthal, then he went on to open a private practice. He collaborated with all of the leading law firms in Boston and represented many companies, as well as Harvard University. James was a devoted Catholic and an active member of Saint Agnes Church in Reading, where for many years he was a member of the Charismatic Renewal and participated in Cursillo. He was also a member of Saint Joseph Parish in Wakefield, where he attended daily mass and Saint Thomas of Villanova Church in Wilmington, MA. As well, he and his late wife worshiped for over forty years at the Shrine of Our Lady-La Salette in Enfield, NH where they vacationed with their church community and owned a summer home. James had a larger than life personality. Known as "Big Jim" to those close to him, he was considered a legend to many who loved and appreciated him. He treasured his friends, had a deep affection for animals, relished going out to eat with family and friends, enjoyed traveling, was an avid supporter of the arts, and was renowned for his generosity. Out of all of his many achievements, James would say his greatest was his family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in the memory of James Earl Tamagini, Sr. may be made to the scholarship he founded in his late wife Dr. Patricia Capone Tamagini's memory, to the Summer Institute for the Vocal Arts (SIVA) benefitting talented young artist's in need. http://siva.org/scholarshipfund
Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, October 2nd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will take place on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Masks are required to be worn at the Funeral Home and while in Church. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com