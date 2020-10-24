LYNG, James Edward Of Norwell, formerly of Marshfield, loving husband and brother, devoted father and grandfather, passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathleen; his sister Johanna; his sons, David and his wife Anu and Thomas and his wife Kimberley; four grandchildren, Evan, Eva, Alec and Rylan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mary and Alexander, and by his sister Maureen. Born and raised in New York City, Jim held a variety of jobs during his student years, including being an usher for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Jim met the love of his life, Kathy, while they were teachers at Massapequa High School on Long Island. After earning a PhD in Education, he moved his young family to Marshfield, MA, to serve as an administrator in the nearby Duxbury public schools. Jim's passion was in finding creative ways to provide the best education for students with special needs. Jim retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Duxbury in 1996. Jim was a true gentleman, with a kind smile, a quick wit and a hearty laugh. His greatest joys in life were his family, his friends, and his Catholic faith. He especially loved large family gatherings, meeting with friends for lunch, dinners with the "Gourmet Club," and going to sporting events with his sons. He spent many happy evenings reading humorous mystery novels, which he called "bubble gum for the mind." He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the charity of your choice
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private ceremony for family will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Cemetery in Scituate, MA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
