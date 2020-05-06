|
|
MERCHANT, James Edward Sr. Of Halifax, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 3rd. Beloved husband of Catherine E. (Briana) Merchant and the loving father of Karen E. Buckley and her husband Robert of Sagamore Beach, James E. Merchant, Jr. and his late wife Lee-Ann of Halifax and Brian Merchant and his wife Kelly of Kennebunkport, Maine. Brother of Dorothy Merchant of E. Boston, Margaret Cordeau and her husband the Rev. Mr. Richard Cordeau of Lynn and the late brothers Edward, Harold and Robert. His sister-in-law Elaine Merchant. Cherished grandfather of Kristina O'Connor and her husband Sean, Robert Buckley, III and his wife Carolyn, Ryan Buckley and his wife Miriam, Sean Buckley and his wife Meghan, Paul Buckley, Kyle Merchant and Brandon Merchant. Great-grandfather of Kayla, Emma, Benjamin, Claire, Zachary and Cameron. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Born in Boston on December 3, 1928, son of the late Edward C. and Agnes (Greene) Merchant. James was educated in the Boston schools and went to work for General Dynamics in Quincy. He had also worked the past 5 years at Buckley Associates. Jim and Catherine had lived in Ellenton, Florida, Weymouth, East Boston and Winthrop. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, and enjoyed golf and playing cards. They enjoyed many years of camping at Campers Haven in Dennisport on Cape Cod. Due to the current health crisis, a private Service will be held. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
View the online memorial for James Edward Sr. MERCHANT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020