O'NEIL, James Edward, M.D. Of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 a day before his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Chard) O'Neil. Loving father of Patricia O'Neil of Norwood, James O'Neil & his wife Nancy of Walpole, Richard O'Neil, Ellen O'Neil of Norwood, Vincent O'Neil of Cranston, RI, and Gregory O'Neil & his wife Maureen of Bridgewater, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Christy, Kari Davis & her husband Cotter, Torie, Connor, and Kyle. Devoted brother of Elinor Bowers, Jeane Ann Bowers, and the late Mary Mahoney and Thomas O'Neil. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. James was an orthopedic surgeon in Norwood for 37 years. He was an active parishioner of St. Catherine's, where he was a daily communicant and altar server, teacher, lector, and Eucharistic Minister. The family wishes to thank all of the kind and loving caregivers who brought such comfort to our dad over the past 3 years, especially Marcella and Catherine. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, January 12, from 2-6 PM, in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood, on Monday, January 13, at 11AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of James to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020