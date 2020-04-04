|
TIERNEY, James Edward "Jim" Age 66, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep in his Quincy home on April 1, 2020. Beloved father of Top Tierney (Anni), brother to five surviving siblings, John Tierney (Jane), Judith Coneeny (John), David Tierney (Joy), Jacqueline Nolan (Jeffrey), Elaine Johnson (Glenn), as well as two grandchildren, Theo and Myla. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Tierney, Jr. and Marjorie A. Tierney, and brother, Kevin. Due to the Covid-19 virus, Services will be delayed until sometime in the summer when plans will be made for a Celebration of Life service. To send a online condolence or to view the full obituary visit:
www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020