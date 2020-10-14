1/1
TRIDER, James Edward Big Jim is Off on a New Adventure After 93 years & several adventures, James Edward Trider, "Jimmy," Dad, Big Jim, The Silver Fox, Grampy has departed for the next big journey. Born October 18, 1926, of Edward & Rose (Higgins) Trider of Charlestown. A longshoreman, WWII Navy Veteran, Golden Glove boxing coach, Marathoner, Firewalker. Oldest brother of 5, Virginia, Edward, Robert & Rosemary. Father of 7, James, Jr., Keith, Susan, Jeffrey, Mark & Matthew, #7 Walter. Grandfather of 8, great of 14 and great-great of 2. Big Jim died peacefully in his sleep on September 12, 2020 to join his bride of 74 years, our mother: Lady Jane. If you knew Big Jim, you knew his adventurous soul, a determined man who bucked the system often, fought for equality for all, led a busy, adventurous, colorful life, impacted many people he met along his path, taught many good lessons & some hard lessons, always loved to take on new things whenever possible, loved many a good newspaper article & quotes; the most important was, "Live life to the fullest." A Celebration of Jim's Life will be planned for sometime next year, for what would have been his 95th birthday, in 2021. We will miss him. Rest in peace, young man. Love you.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
