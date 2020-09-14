1/1
JAMES EDWARD WARREN
WARREN, James Edward Passed away on Saturday, August 15th, after a lengthy illness. Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on October 31, 1948, James was one of seven children born to Chanie (Chambers) Warren and Wallace Warren.

James was a beloved teacher working in the Boston Public Schools for over 30 years. The impact he made on his students was evident in their excitement when they would cross paths with him even long after he had retired.

He leaves behind his daughter, JaMika S. Robinson, two granddaughters, Desire Pinckney and London Cook, his sister, Elizabeth, and his best friends, David Huffman and Percy Davis. James was preceded in death by his son, Girard E. Kersey, as well as his siblings, Wallace, Levora, Lavenia, Betty, and Sarah.

Graveside Service on Friday, September 18th at 11 AM at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Hwy., Boston, MA. Services entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN, MA 02126.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
(617) 298-3432
