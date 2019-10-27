Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
BAKER, James F. Of Franklin, formerly of Westwood, died October 26th, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (McKenna) Baker for 28 years. Loving father of Christopher Baker and cherished brother of Robert L. Baker. Devoted son of the late James J. and Mabel (Legate) Baker. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Jim was a graduate of Northeastern University, class of 1965, and was a mathematics teacher at Dedham High School for 34 years. He was an avid Boston sports fan and played baseball in the Boston Park League. Jim was a passionate follower of college football.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 4-8pm.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 30th at Noon. Following the service, interment will be at New Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
