BARKER, James F. "Jim" Nov. 28, 2019, Hot Springs, AR. Born in Boston, MA to the late Mary (Aleo) and Frank Barker, predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Austin) Barker; survived by his children, Cynthia & Richard Congdon, Gloucester, MA; Lori & David Latta, Tamworth, NH; Jill & Michael Reese, Jacksonville, AR; James F. "JJ" Barker, Jr., Hot Springs, AR; and stepdaughter, Audra & Brent Hunter, Sheridan, AR; his siblings, Agnes Lynds, Medford; MA, Dorothy & Peter Swenson, Francine Sullivan, Vivian & V. James Leo of Winthrop, MA; Frank Barker, Revere, MA and Josephine & Jack Ruffato, West Hills, CA. Jim also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Memorial Mass: 10:00 am, Sat., Dec.14, St. John the Evangelist, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019