Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St
Winthrop, MA 02152
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
320 Winthrop St
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. "JIM" BARKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES F. "JIM" BARKER Obituary
BARKER, James F. "Jim" Nov. 28, 2019, Hot Springs, AR. Born in Boston, MA to the late Mary (Aleo) and Frank Barker, predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Austin) Barker; survived by his children, Cynthia & Richard Congdon, Gloucester, MA; Lori & David Latta, Tamworth, NH; Jill & Michael Reese, Jacksonville, AR; James F. "JJ" Barker, Jr., Hot Springs, AR; and stepdaughter, Audra & Brent Hunter, Sheridan, AR; his siblings, Agnes Lynds, Medford; MA, Dorothy & Peter Swenson, Francine Sullivan, Vivian & V. James Leo of Winthrop, MA; Frank Barker, Revere, MA and Josephine & Jack Ruffato, West Hills, CA. Jim also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Memorial Mass: 10:00 am, Sat., Dec.14, St. John the Evangelist, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA.

View the online memorial for James F. "Jim" BARKER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -