Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
JAMES F. BROWNE Jr. Obituary
BROWNE, James F. Jr. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington and Chelsea, Feb. 16. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Lane). Loving father of Kathy Frazier & her husband Mark of Tewksbury, Kevin & his wife Mary Lou of Wilmington, Susan Murphy & her husband John of Burlington, Tim & his wife Anne Marie of Tewksbury, Jim & his wife Meg, Tom & his wife Michelle, and Kerri Ducharme and Coleen Bellavance, all of Burlington. Brother of Claire Capistran of Peabody, Leo of Saugus, and Rita Flynn of Saugus. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Autism Speaks, 88 Broad St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.autismspeaks.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
