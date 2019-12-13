Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES F. "JIM" CANNY

JAMES F. "JIM" CANNY Obituary
CANNY, James F. "Jim" Age 89, of Florida and Waquoit, formerly of South Boston and Dorchester, died on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret "Peg" Canny (Connolly), his daughter Karen Canny McDonald of Scituate, and his son, Daniel Canny and his wife Tammy of Rhode Island. He was the loving father of the late James F. P. "Fred" Canny of Falmouth. He was the devoted son of the late Roger and Mary Canny. He is also survived by his siblings: John and William Canny, Anna Tedeschi and Patricia Donnell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the loving and caring grandfather of Marybeth Canny-Burke, Laura Lee and Douglas McDonald, Erin Nasino and John and Elijah Canny. He was the great-grandfather of Piper and Sonny Nasino, Virgil Burke and Christopher Willis. He was predeceased by his siblings, Catherine Richards, Daniel Canny, Mary Adams, and Frances Coronity. Jim was the cherished friend of Bill Walczak. Jim was the past President of the Columbia Savin Hill Civic Association. He was an avid reader of history and had a lifelong interest in politics, peace and social justice for all. Jim will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17th from 4-8pm in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, Dec. 18th at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28), East Falmouth. Burial will be private. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
