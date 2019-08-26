|
CARUSO, James F. A lifelong resident of Watertown, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 90. Son of the late James and Auriela Caruso. James leaves his beloved wife of 60 years Patricia (Vaughan) Caruso and his loving son John Fay Caruso and his fiancee Christine LeBlanc all of Watertown. Also leaves two loving grandchildren Nicholas and Jack Caruso. He leaves his sister Grace Osmond and her husband Ralph of Wayland, Mary Tresca of Watertown and Eleanor Benfield of North Carolina. James was predeceased by brothers Daniel Caruso and Edward Caruso of Watertown. In addition he is survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of James' Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9:00 a.m. Interment with United States Army Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from
4 - 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
