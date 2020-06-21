|
CIMINO, James F. Of Framingham, formerly of Boston and Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Metrowest Medical Center after being stricken ill at home; he was 67 years old. Jim was born and raised in Brooklyn, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Magda) Cimino. He was a 1969 graduate of New Utrecht H.S. and Brooklyn College, where he studied acting, directing, and theater technology while performing in numerous student and faculty shows. After graduating, he expressed his lifelong love for theater by participating in many productions as a mainstay of the Adelphian Players in Brooklyn, in summer stock productions in Maine, and in community theater in his beloved North End. Upon moving up to Boston in the late 80's, Jim embarked on his insurance career as an account manager. With over 30 years in the business, Jim's reach and connections were extensive, it is impossible to list them all here. As fate would have it, this is how he met his future wife, Erica E. (Gaucher). Jim enjoyed the arts, most especially acting, writing and classic Hollywood film noir. He and Erica enjoyed visiting NYC and with a fondness for his hometown, Jim artistically captured life in Brooklyn, both through a book he wrote and a blog he managed. He was known by all as a storyteller with the wit and animation that easily captivated his audiences. Still a surprise to most, Jim was an immensely proud cat "dad." Given the opportunity, he would gladly show off pictures of Lorelei, Francois, and Oliver. Jim had a kind heart and valued the importance of family; you could count on him to call and check up on you…just because. Jim is survived by his loving wife Erica, two nieces whom he cherished, Drea and Valerie Cimino, and their mother, Maureen Ravo, as well as Erica's family who adored him. Jim was predeceased by his brother Peter A. Cimino in 2018. Calling Hours will be held from 9-10:30 AM on Friday, June 26, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, NORTHBOROUGH. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Great Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020