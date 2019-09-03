Boston Globe Obituaries
1944 - 2019
JAMES F. D'OVIDIO Obituary
D'OVIDIO, James F. Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, at the age of 75 years, surrounded by his closest friends Robert Penta of Medford, Dave Keefe of Watertown, and Anthony Penta of Medford. Jim was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 4, 1944, to the late Ralph and Bertha D'Ovidio of Medford. Jim was also the loving and caring brother of his late sister, Helen Cryan of Medford. Jim is survived by a nephew and several cousins. Jim attended Medford public schools and was a graduate of Suffolk University. Jim was a Medford school teacher for more than 33 years teaching history and geography at the Lincoln Junior High and McGlynn Middle School. He also served for 40 years with the Medford Special Police. After Jim's retirement from teaching, his newly found freedom allowed him to increase his great love for the State of Maine, enjoying nature, camping and making many new and wonderful friends. Jim's many friends spanned from South Carolina to Maine. Jim also delighted in the companionship of his dog "Eveready" Eddy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, High Street, West Medford, at 12 noon. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League or the . To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
