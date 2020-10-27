1/1
JAMES F. DENARO
DENARO, James F. Purveyer of Fine Ice Cream Products Of Burlington, formerly of Watertown and Arlington, Oct. 26. Beloved husband of Elizabeth P. "Beth" (Ziegler) Denaro for over 26 years. Loving son of the late Emma C. (Corbo) and Domenic F. Denaro. Dear and devoted father of Matthew and Emma Denaro of Burlington. Devoted brother of Betsy R. Lavery and her husband, Tom of Gurnee, IL. Nephew of Marguerite Fasino of E. Weymouth and Margaret Draskovich of FL. Loving brother-in-law of Barbara and Randy Tindell of FL and Richard D. Ziegler, Jr. of FL. Devoted uncle of Sean and Tiffany Lavery, Mark Lavery and Brian Lavery, all of IL, and Kristen and Kelly Tindell of FL. Jim is also survived by his adoring great-niece and great-nephew and several cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's visiting hours in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. with COVID-19 protocols: face masks, social distancing and limitations of attendees. Because of the family's love and concern for family and friends, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory to the Emma C. Denaro Endowment Fund to support Lymphoma Research, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, giving.massgeneral.org or to Dana Farber Cancer, Lymphoma Research/Dr. Jennifer Brown, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445 would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
