JAMES F. DEVELLIS

JAMES F. DEVELLIS Obituary
DeVELLIS, James F. Of Lexington, April 29, 2020. Former husband of Marie (D'Alba) DeVellis. Father of James P. DeVellis of Lexington and Paul B. DeVellis and his wife Marisa of Lexington. Brother of Joseph DeVellis of Falmouth and Joan Halley of Wakefield. Jim is also survived by 7 granddaughters, Katie, Sarah, Mary, Jamie, Emma, Lily, and Maya, and by many nieces and nephews.

He started his early professional career as a math teacher, but Jim was an entrepreneur at heart and started his own business, the Donut Maker, in 1979. He grew Donut Maker into a 20-store franchise and later sold this business to Dunkin Donuts and became a Real Estate Developer in Charlestown. He was the owner and started Thompson Square Partners Real Estate. Though a very hard worker, Jim enjoyed spending time at his vacation homes in Naples, FL and Osterville, MA on Cape Cod.

A private Funeral Service will be held at the Douglass Funeral Home in LEXINGTON on May 2, followed by interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 300 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd., #261, Burlington, MA 01803. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
