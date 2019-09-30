Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
211 North Main Street
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. FEENEY


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES F. FEENEY Obituary
FEENEY, James F. Of Abington, MA, formally from Braintree, died on September 28, 2019, at the VA Hospital, West Roxbury, after a brief illness.

He was born on August 9, 1935 in Boston, MA, and was the son of the late James and Mary Feeney (Bulman). He is survived by his wife Kathleen Feeney (McDonald).

Jim attended Boston Schools and served in the United States Navy on the USS Los Angeles (CA-135). He was a long-term employee of Teradyne, Boston.

Along with his wife Kathleen, he is survived by his son, John (Jack) Feeney and his wife Lizeth of Warren, daughters Kathleen Craig and her husband Deacon Robert Craig of Taunton, Laureen Parent and her husband Kile of Warren, Jennifer MacLeod and her husband Robert of Abington, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joseph Feeney of Marlboro and the late David and Thomas Feeney.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Mary's Church, 211 North Main Street, Randolph. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rt 37), BRAINTREE, Wednesday, October 2, from 4pm-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Jim's name be made to St. Mary's Parish, 22 Seton Way, Randolph, MA 02368. Interment will be private.

For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now