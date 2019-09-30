|
FEENEY, James F. Of Abington, MA, formally from Braintree, died on September 28, 2019, at the VA Hospital, West Roxbury, after a brief illness.
He was born on August 9, 1935 in Boston, MA, and was the son of the late James and Mary Feeney (Bulman). He is survived by his wife Kathleen Feeney (McDonald).
Jim attended Boston Schools and served in the United States Navy on the USS Los Angeles (CA-135). He was a long-term employee of Teradyne, Boston.
Along with his wife Kathleen, he is survived by his son, John (Jack) Feeney and his wife Lizeth of Warren, daughters Kathleen Craig and her husband Deacon Robert Craig of Taunton, Laureen Parent and her husband Kile of Warren, Jennifer MacLeod and her husband Robert of Abington, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joseph Feeney of Marlboro and the late David and Thomas Feeney.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Mary's Church, 211 North Main Street, Randolph. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rt 37), BRAINTREE, Wednesday, October 2, from 4pm-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Jim's name be made to St. Mary's Parish, 22 Seton Way, Randolph, MA 02368. Interment will be private.
For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019