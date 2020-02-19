|
|
FITZGERALD, James F. Esquire Of Canton, passed away February 18th, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. (Sherlock). Father of Karen Healy and her husband Patrick of Canton and Arlene Marano and her husband Chris of Canton. Loving grandfather of Christopher and Caroline Marano and Sydnie, Conor and Braedon Healy. Brother of Paul Fitzgerald and his wife Mary of Canton and John "Pat" Fitzgerald of Cambridge. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10:30. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the St. John School Foundation, PO Box 604, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020