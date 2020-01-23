Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. GAVIN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES F. GAVIN Jr. Obituary
GAVIN, James F. Jr. Age 74, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda M. (McGrath). Devoted father of James F. Gavin, III of Milton, Casey A. McDonagh and her husband John of Milton and Sean P. Gavin and his fiancée Katherine Lynch of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Brigid & Shannon McDonagh. Dear brother of Maureen Sullivan of Naples, FL and Michael Gavin of Everett. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday, 2 to 5 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Veteran United States Marine Corps. Donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for James F. Jr. GAVIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -