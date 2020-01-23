|
GAVIN, James F. Jr. Age 74, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda M. (McGrath). Devoted father of James F. Gavin, III of Milton, Casey A. McDonagh and her husband John of Milton and Sean P. Gavin and his fiancée Katherine Lynch of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Brigid & Shannon McDonagh. Dear brother of Maureen Sullivan of Naples, FL and Michael Gavin of Everett. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday, 2 to 5 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Veteran United States Marine Corps. Donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020