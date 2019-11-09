|
KELLY, James F. Of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Sullivan and Mary Claire White. He leaves behind his partner Mary Chermesino of Danvers. Loving father of the late Edward Corcoran of Florida, Kevin Corcoran and his wife Kathleen of Billerica, James F. Kelly, Jr. and his wife Krys of Bedford and his daughter Kathleen Shur and her husband Robert of Nashua, loving brother of the late William Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Catherine Kelly, Theresa Kelly and Barbara Thursby. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Mon., Nov. 11, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tues., Nov. 12, at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Burial at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019