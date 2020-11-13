1/
JAMES F. KILLORY
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KILLORY, James F. US Army Veteran Of Walpole, November 13, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Lynne A. Killory. Loving father of Daniel Killory (wife Kathleen) of Walpole; daughter Kathleen Calvert (husband David) of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Terri O'Brien (husband Matthew) of Rockland; and daughter Susan Kelley (husband Jack) of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather of Quinnlan, Piersson, and Sören Calvert of St. Louis, MO. Brother of George Killory of Falmouth; Maureen Burns of Southborough; Catherine Killory of Shrewsbury; and Marcia Cole of MA and FL. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend James' visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. His funeral mass in Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole and interment will both be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made in his name to Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 277 Washington St., Abington, MA 02351. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved