KILLORY, James F. US Army Veteran Of Walpole, November 13, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Lynne A. Killory. Loving father of Daniel Killory (wife Kathleen) of Walpole; daughter Kathleen Calvert (husband David) of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Terri O'Brien (husband Matthew) of Rockland; and daughter Susan Kelley (husband Jack) of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather of Quinnlan, Piersson, and Sören Calvert of St. Louis, MO. Brother of George Killory of Falmouth; Maureen Burns of Southborough; Catherine Killory of Shrewsbury; and Marcia Cole of MA and FL. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend James' visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. His funeral mass in Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole and interment will both be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made in his name to Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 277 Washington St., Abington, MA 02351. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com