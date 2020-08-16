|
|
LEAMAN, James F. Jr. Of Cambridge, August 14, 2020, James F. Leaman, Jr., age 89. Dedicated husband of Joan (Slocum) Leaman for 63 years. Loving father of Ann Marie Miele of Tewksbury and Bill Leaman and his wife, Marie, of Tewksbury, and proud grandfather of Amanda Leaman of Medford. Brother of Bill Leaman and his wife, Claire, of Marshfield. Brother-in-law of Ed Slocum of Melrose, and Lena Leaman of Atkinson, NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, at 10:00 AM, in St. Mary's Church, Cambridge. Relatives and friends invited. Korean War Marine Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. https://www.alz.org/manh www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020