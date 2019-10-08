|
LYONS, James F. Of Yarmouth Port, formerly of Cotuit, on Oct. 6, 2019. Born in Boston, graduate of St. Mary's H.S. and MA College of Pharmacy. Worked as a pharmacist at Falmouth Hospital, Cardinal Cushing Hospital, president of St. Anne's Hospital, and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare until his retirement.
Husband of the late Margaret (O'Malley) Lyons, survived by daughters Margaret Scheller (Charles) of Hanson, Molly Fedele (Todd) of Marstons Mills, siblings Susan Evans of CA and Albert Lyons of Stoughton, grandchildren Matthew Scheller, Morgan and Jaye Fedele.
Visiting Hours on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-7PM in the John-Lawrence F. H., 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS, MA. Funeral on Sat., Oct. 12, at 10AM in Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA. Burial in Mosswood Cemetery. Memorials to Jason A. Fedele Scholarship Fund, 455 W. Main St., Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019