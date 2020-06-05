|
|
MAHONEY, James F. Of Dorchester, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at age 88. A lifelong Dorchester resident, he was a Korean War veteran, US Air Force. He graduated from Suffolk University and had a long career in banking at the Dorchester Savings Bank. Son of the late Charles F. and Catherine (Murphy) Mahoney, James is survived by his beloved nieces, Geraldine Murphy of Quincy, Jacqueline Murphy of Quincy, Cathy Perry of Norwell and Colleen Ivens of Hanover, as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. His family extends many thanks to Hancock Park for their loving care of James. There will be a family Graveside Service with Military Honors on Monday, June 8 at 11 AM at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-Owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020