|
|
McGONAGLE, James F. Of Danvers, formerly of Malden & Melrose, May 20, 2019. Loving son of the late Daniel & Louise (Lund) McGonagle. Caring brother of Daniel R. McGonagle, Jr. & his wife Susan of Winchester, and the late Mary C. McGonagle & Roy McGonagle. Uncle of Christine Rowan of Winchester and Thomas McGonagle of Cambridge. Lifelong buddy of Fran Mauriello & his wife Roberta of Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 790 Salem St., Malden, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019