Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Naples Memorial Gardens
JAMES F. MONTEMAGNO


1924 - 2020
JAMES F. MONTEMAGNO Obituary
MONTEMAGNO, James F. James F. Montemagno of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on July 26, 1924, the son of the late Guy and Rose Montemagno. James is survived by his five children, Rose (Robert) Hansford of North Ft. Myers, FL, Carmela (Barry) Donegan of Cape Coral, FL, James (Kathleen) Montemagno of Avon Lake, OH, Joseph (Debbi Thompson) Montemagno of Summerland Key, FL, and Michael (Suzanne) Montemagno of Lorain, OH; ten grandchildren, Lisa, Scott, Sean, Emily, James, Keith, Beth Ann, Chelsea, Laura, and Elizabeth; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Clayton, Megan, Sarah, Kassidy, Kaleb, and Karson. James was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Montemagno, who he was married to for 76 years when she passed away in 2018. Services will be attended privately amongst family but all family and friends are invited to watch the service virtually via Facebook Live on the Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens Facebook page on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Naples Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Avow Hospice, https://avowcares.org/donate-now-1

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
