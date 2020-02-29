Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
More Obituaries for JAMES O'BRIEN
JAMES F. "BUBBA" O'BRIEN

JAMES F. "BUBBA" O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, James F. "Bubba" Of Fremont, Michigan, formerly of East Cambridge, February 27. Husband of the late Doris (Fratus) O'Brien. Father of Diane Graff and her husband the late Robin, Philip O'Brien and his wife Maureen, Bryan P. O'Brien and his wife Patricia, Donna DePree and her husband Dan. Survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Brother of Marie Sullivan, George O'Brien and the late Catherine Baumgardner, Anna Josselyn, Donald, Frank, Thomas and Richard O'Brien. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday, March 10 at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11:00AM. Visiting Monday, March 9 from 5-8 PM. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for James F. "Bubba" O'BRIEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
