POWERS, James F. Jr. Age 88, of Dorchester, passed away May 11th at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Reardon). Father of James M. Powers of Dorchester, George G. Powers and his wife Yumi of Charlestown, Ann M. Powers of Plymouth, Gerard J. Powers and his wife Lynne of Quincy, Teresa A. Bennett and her husband Robert of Dorchester, Patricia A. Schneider and her husband Mark of Plymouth, Jacqueline A. O'Dwyer and her husband Michael of Dorchester, Peter J. Powers and his wife Lisa of Easton and Rosalind A. Kessel and her husband Kenneth of Plymouth. Brother of the late Marion Bare and Virginia MacCutcheon. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday from 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, Dorchester Thursday morning at 11. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Veteran United States Marine Corp and United States Army. Donations may be made in his memory to the Martin Richard Foundation, 1452 Dorchester Ave., 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122 or at www.teammr8.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200



View the online memorial for James F. Jr. POWERS Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019