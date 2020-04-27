|
RIDGE, James F. "Jim" Of Needham, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away April 26, 2020. Loving father of Maura Ridge of Canton, William (Claire) Ridge of Norwood, Katharine (Chris) Greeley of West Roxbury, James Ridge, Jr. of Jamaica Plain and Mark Ridge of Hanover, NH. Cherished grandfather of Maeve, Brian and Nora Greeley and Liam, Colin and Jessica Ridge. Survived by brothers John of Pennsylvania, Martin of Arizona and Coleman of Newton. Predeceased by his siblings Mary (Ridge) Beissner, Margaret "Peg" (Ridge) Pappis, and Kieran "Terry" Ridge. Also survived by former wife and good friend Mary (Connell) Ridge of Norwood. Jim was the oldest of seven children, born in Boston, MA to the late Mary (Walsh) Ridge and John J. Ridge of County Carna and Island of Finish County, Galway, Ireland. After graduating from Northeastern University he worked in the credit industry, spending most of his career with Stride Rite until he retired. He enjoyed a full retirement and took advantage of his time to travel extensively around the world, was a member of the Needham's Retired Men's Glee Club, volunteered doing tax preparation for seniors in his community, continued education through many classes offered at local colleges, and remained active in the church. Jim also proudly served 43 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Major in 1990. Until recently he continued to attend regular gatherings with the many long-time friends he served with over the years. Due to the current pandemic, Jim's family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. The family will be forever grateful for their compassionate care of Jim in his final days.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020