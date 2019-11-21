|
RILEY, James F. Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, on November 17th. Loving son of the late Joseph B. and Helen P. (Murphy) Riley. Dear brother of Joseph B. Riley, Jr. and his wife Anne of Frisco, TX, Robert Riley and his wife Penelope of Milton, the late David Riley survived by his wife Audrey Riley of Southport, ME and Clearwater, FL. William Riley and his wife Barbara of Kennebunk, ME and Robert's late wife Betty Riley. Cherished uncle of Beth Dye, Mark Riley, Margaret Hunt, Diane Riley, Bill Riley, Meghan Thress, Matthew Riley, Colin Riley, Kevin Riley, and Brian Riley. Adored great-uncle of 13 grandnieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Monday, November 25th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea, at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jimmy's memory be made to: Living Hope Services, 85 Crescent Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019