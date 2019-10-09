|
|
TWOHIG, James F. Of Arlington, died peacefully at home at age 90 on October 9. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Mattos) for 62 years. Loving father of Jane Cummings and her husband, Jeff, and David Twohig, all of Arlington. Devoted grandfather of Alyson, Mitchell, the late Kayla, and great-grandfather of Peyton. Brother of the late Mary Castriotta. Funeral from the Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 10AM. Visiting Friday 4-7PM. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown 02472. Late employee for over 50 years of General Latex and Chemical, Inc., Cambridge.
View the online memorial for James F. TWOHIG
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019