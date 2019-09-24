|
McTIGUE, Dr. James Fallon "Jim" Age 79, passed on September 22, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA, on February 24, 1940 to Hugh J. and Hellen M. Fallon McTigue.
Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise, of over 54 years; sons, Timothy, Rory (husband of Meredith), Kerry (husband of Amy); grandchildren, Lauren, Brendan, Dylan, Tristan, and Mims Catherine and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Donald & Hugh; and sisters, Patricia & Rosemary.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. McTigue will be held at 12 o'clock, Friday, September 27th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2 pm on Friday. A rosary will be held at 5 pm Thursday, followed by a Visitation until 7 pm at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., COLUMBIA.
Memorials may be sent to Clean of Heart, Catholic Charities of South Carolina, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407.
Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC, is assisting the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019