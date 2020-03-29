|
FINKE, James Veteran of two wars and a peripatetic pioneer tech executive, died peacefully in Hampton, New Hampshire on March 27. He was 93. Jim was educated in the Buffalo, New York public schools, and received degrees from Williams College, Harvard Law School and Oxford. During a long career, he worked for Raytheon, Motorola, General Electric, and Data General, and was President of Commodore Computers. He was predeceased by his wife Jo-Anne. He is survived by his partner Rya Zobel of Charlestown, son Eric (Junko) of Culver City, California, daughter Kristin Nealon (James) of Exeter, New Hampshire, daughter Sigrid of Plymouth, Minnesota, and daughter Carlin (Brian Gilmore) of Petaluma, California, and nine grandchildren - Rory, Katherine, Maureen, Liam, Toscana, Aidan, William, Halle and Mireia. Visiting Hours: The family will organize a Celebration of Life when travel and gatherings are again possible. Remick & Gendron Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Go to www.remickandgendron.com for further information.
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020