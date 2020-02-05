Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
JAMES FRANCIS CLOHERTY

JAMES FRANCIS CLOHERTY Obituary
CLOHERTY, James Francis Passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at the age of 69, with his family by his side. Jimmy was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and proud Marine. Jimmy grew up in Fidelis Way Brighton. He was the son of the late Margaret (Chandler) and Joseph Cloherty. Jimmy was an honorable discharge veteran serving in Vietnam in the Marine Corps. Jimmy joined the Marine Corps with his childhood friend Michael Christopher Burns, also from Fidelis Way. After serving in Vietnam, Jimmy returned home and had a passion for the United States Military and the freedom it represents. Jimmy worked for Lucent Technologies and raised his family in Haverhill. Jimmy leaves behind his son Chris Cloherty and his wife Aki, his late son Jesse Brian Cloherty, grandchildren Jonah, Hana, and Emily, brothers Jay Cloherty and Brian Cloherty and his wife Patty. A loving uncle to Sean Cloherty and his wife Dianna, Sarah Cloherty and husband Brian Freiermuth, Brian Cloherty Lauren Cloherty. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), on Saturday, Feb. 8th, from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be at 3:30pm at Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
